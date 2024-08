BOERNE, TEXAS — KW Commercial has arranged the sale of Legacy at Cibolo, a 238-unit apartment complex located in the northwestern San Antonio suburb of Boerne. Built in 2020, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining stations and access to walking trails. Greg Brownd of KW Commercial brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.