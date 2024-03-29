Friday, March 29, 2024
KW Commercial Arranges Sale of 26-Unit Casa Grande Apartments in Brownwood, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BROWNWOOD, TEXAS — KW Commercial, a division of national brokerage firm Keller Williams Realty, has arranged the sale of the 26-unit Casa Grande Apartments in Brownwood, located roughly 160 miles southwest of Dallas and 140 miles northwest of Austin. Built in 1979, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units as well as a courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. Ryan Franckhauser of KW Commercial represented the seller, a Dallas-based private investor, in the all-cash transaction. The name of the Wyoming-based buyer was not disclosed.

