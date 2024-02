SAN ANTONIO — KW Commercial has arranged the sale of Buena Vida Apartments, a 28-unit apartment building located on the south side of San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1968 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Jaxton Hoelting of KW Commercial represented the California-based seller in the transaction. Jackie Oldbury of Keller Williams represented the Texas-based buyer.