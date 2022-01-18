KW Commercial Brokers Sale of 104,080 SF Shopping Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

ROBBINSDALE, MINN. — KW Commercial | AMK Properties has brokered the sale of Robin Center in Robbinsdale, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. The 104,080-square-foot shopping center sold for an undisclosed price. Located on Lakeland Avenue, the property is home to Dollar Tree, CVS Pharmacy, Car-X and other local, regional and national tenants. Matthew Klein of KW Commercial represented the buyer, Robin Center Partners LLC. Steven Nelson and Kyle Thompson of Hoyt Properties, along with Chet Masserano of Corporate Real Estate Brokers, represented the seller, Robin Center LLP.