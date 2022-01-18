REBusinessOnline

KW Commercial Brokers Sale of 104,080 SF Shopping Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

ROBBINSDALE, MINN. — KW Commercial | AMK Properties has brokered the sale of Robin Center in Robbinsdale, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. The 104,080-square-foot shopping center sold for an undisclosed price. Located on Lakeland Avenue, the property is home to Dollar Tree, CVS Pharmacy, Car-X and other local, regional and national tenants. Matthew Klein of KW Commercial represented the buyer, Robin Center Partners LLC. Steven Nelson and Kyle Thompson of Hoyt Properties, along with Chet Masserano of Corporate Real Estate Brokers, represented the seller, Robin Center LLP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  