LUBBOCK, TEXAS — KW Commercial has brokered the sale of Western Oaks and Omni, two apartment complexes totaling 171 units in the West Texas city of Lubbock. According to Apartments.com, Western Oaks was built in 1972 and offers two-bedroom units, and Omni was built in 1979 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Greg Brownd of KW Commercial represented the seller in the transaction, while Grant Roehm of KW Commercial represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.