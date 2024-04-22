KW Commercial Premier Negotiates Sales of Two Office Condos in Woodbury, Minnesota

WOODBURY, MINN. — KW Commercial Premier has negotiated the sales of two office condos in the Twin Cities suburb of Woodbury. The properties, built in 2004, sold for $1.4 million each. The first property, 3060 Woodbury Drive, was previously a dental office and sold to a dentist. The second asset, 3020 Woodbury Drive, consisted of office space leased to several small companies. Scott Miller and Mike Olson of KW Commercial Premier represented the sellers, while Kevin Salmen of Transwestern represented the buyers.