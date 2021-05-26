REBusinessOnline

KWA Completes 120-Unit Phase II of Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has completed Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square, a project that added 120 units of affordable seniors housing to the local supply. Developed by Columbia Residential and designed by JHP Architecture, the property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with full-sized kitchens, espresso cabinetry and vinyl plank flooring. Amenities include a clubhouse with a catering kitchen, business center, fitness center, wellness room, theater room and a landscaped gazebo and courtyard. Phase I of the project consisted of 140 units, 85 percent of which were affordable.

