REBusinessOnline

KWA Construction Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Phase II of Fort Worth Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Columbia-Renaissance-Square-Fort-Worth

Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square in Fort Worth is expected to be complete in December.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has broken ground on Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square, a multifamily project that will add 120 independent living units for senior citizens to the local supply. Units will feature vinyl plank flooring, ceramic tile and carpeted bedrooms. Phase I of the project, which is being developed by Columbia Residential and Renaissance Heights Development Group, delivered 140 units, the majority of which were affordable housing residences. Phase II is expected to be complete in December.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  