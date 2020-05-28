KWA Construction Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Phase II of Fort Worth Multifamily Project

Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square in Fort Worth is expected to be complete in December.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has broken ground on Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square, a multifamily project that will add 120 independent living units for senior citizens to the local supply. Units will feature vinyl plank flooring, ceramic tile and carpeted bedrooms. Phase I of the project, which is being developed by Columbia Residential and Renaissance Heights Development Group, delivered 140 units, the majority of which were affordable housing residences. Phase II is expected to be complete in December.