REBusinessOnline

KWA Construction Breaks Ground on 155-Unit Active Adult Community in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Avenida-Carrollton

Avenida Carrollton is slated for a September 2023 completion.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has broken ground on Avenida Carrollton, a 155-unit active adult community located north of downtown Dallas. Developed by Avenida Partners, the property will comprise a 202,106-square-foot apartment building and an additional 63,925 square feet of cottages that will be reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities will include a pickleball court, pool, theater, private dining room, a spa and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Meeks + Partners and REES Associates are the project architects. Completion is slated for September 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  