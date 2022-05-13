KWA Construction Breaks Ground on 155-Unit Active Adult Community in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Avenida Carrollton is slated for a September 2023 completion.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has broken ground on Avenida Carrollton, a 155-unit active adult community located north of downtown Dallas. Developed by Avenida Partners, the property will comprise a 202,106-square-foot apartment building and an additional 63,925 square feet of cottages that will be reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities will include a pickleball court, pool, theater, private dining room, a spa and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Meeks + Partners and REES Associates are the project architects. Completion is slated for September 2023.