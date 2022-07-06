KWA Construction Breaks Ground on 357-Unit Remy Multifamily Project in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Completion of Remy Apartments in Frisco is slated for early 2024.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has broken ground on Remy, a 357-unit multifamily project located within the 147-acre Frisco Square mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Designed by HEDK Architects and developed by Toll Brothers, Remy will offer units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. Most residences will include washers and dryers and private balconies. The amenity package will comprise a pool, sky deck, speakeasy lounge, library, fitness center, coworking space, clubroom, media room and a package handling system. Completion is slated for early 2024.