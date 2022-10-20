KWA Construction Breaks Ground on 362-Unit Settler Apartments in Fort Worth

Settler Apartments in Fort Worth is slated for a summer 2024 completion.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has broken ground on Settler Apartments, a 362-unit multifamily project in Fort Worth. Designed by Hensley Lamkin Rachel and developed by Toll Brothers, Settler Apartments will be a four-story structure that will wrap around a five-story precast parking garage. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, clubroom, dog run and a conference center. Completion is slated for summer 2024.