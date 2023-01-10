REBusinessOnline

KWA Construction Completes 217-Unit Multifamily Project in Burleson, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Atlantica-at-Burleson

Atlantica at Burleson totals 217 units.

BURLESON, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has completed Atlantica at Burleson, a 217-unit multifamily project located on the southern outskirts of Fort Worth. Designed by Womack + Hampton Architects and developed by Sovereign Properties, the community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, resident clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Jacobson Equities purchased the property in August 2022.

