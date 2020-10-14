REBusinessOnline

KWA Construction Completes 246-Unit Axiom Hub 121 Multifamily Project in McKinney, Texas

Axiom Hub 121 in McKinney is adjacent to the new HUB 121 shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — General contractor KWA Construction has completed Axiom Hub 121, a 246-unit multifamily project located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Designed by Domus Studio Group and developed by Seneca Investments, the property spans 340,000 square feet within the Craig Ranch master-planned development. Axiom Hub 121 offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in workspaces and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool with a tanning ledge, car wash facility, a sports lounge with a coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, bocce ball court, Amazon package lockers and coworking space. Rents start at approximately $1,150 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

