KWA Construction Completes 300-Unit Apartment Project in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Village at Rayzor Ranch in Denton totals 300 units.

DENTON, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has completed The Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit multifamily community located within the 400-acre Rayzor Ranch Town Center development in Denton. The property offers amenities such as complimentary concierge services, a pool with cabanas, fitness center with a yoga studio, pickleball and bocce ball courts and a dog park with a grooming station. EPC Real Estate Group developed the community, and Studio A Architecture designed it.