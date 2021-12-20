REBusinessOnline

KWA Construction Completes 358-Unit Truman Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Truman-Arlington-Commons

The Truman represents Phase II of Arlington Commons, a $250 million, 1,300-unit project.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has completed The Truman, a 358-unit apartment community that represents Phase II of the $250 million, 1,300-unit Arlington Commons development. Designed by JHP Architecture and developed by Nehemiah Co., The Truman features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and European-style cabinetry. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, coworking lounge, outdoor grilling stations and a dining room with private event space. Rents start at $1,360 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

