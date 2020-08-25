KWA Construction Completes Phase II of 76-Unit Student Housing Project in Sherman, Texas

Each unit at the new student housing building for Austin College in Sherman includes one to four bedrooms, a full kitchen, a living area and built-in workstations.

SHERMAN, TEXAS — General contractor KWA Construction has completed Phase II of a student housing project for Austin College, a liberal arts school located in the North Texas city of Sherman. The second phase delivered 38 units within a 43,613-square-foot building. Phase I, which was completed in 2011, also consisted of 38 units within a 43,010-square-foot building. Dallas-based Architecture Demarest designed Phase II of the project, which will open in time for the resumption of fall classes on Tuesday, Aug. 25.