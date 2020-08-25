KWA Construction Completes Phase II of 76-Unit Student Housing Project in Sherman, Texas
SHERMAN, TEXAS — General contractor KWA Construction has completed Phase II of a student housing project for Austin College, a liberal arts school located in the North Texas city of Sherman. The second phase delivered 38 units within a 43,613-square-foot building. Phase I, which was completed in 2011, also consisted of 38 units within a 43,010-square-foot building. Dallas-based Architecture Demarest designed Phase II of the project, which will open in time for the resumption of fall classes on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.