KWA Construction Completes Phase II of 76-Unit Student Housing Project in Sherman, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

Each unit at the new student housing building for Austin College in Sherman includes one to four bedrooms, a full kitchen, a living area and built-in workstations.

SHERMAN, TEXAS — General contractor KWA Construction has completed Phase II of a student housing project for Austin College, a liberal arts school located in the North Texas city of Sherman. The second phase delivered 38 units within a 43,613-square-foot building. Phase I, which was completed in 2011, also consisted of 38 units within a 43,010-square-foot building. Dallas-based Architecture Demarest designed Phase II of the project, which will open in time for the resumption of fall classes on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

