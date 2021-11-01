KWA Construction Tops Out 217-Unit Multifamily Project in Burleson, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Atlantica at Burleson is expected to be fully complete next summer.

BURLESON, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has topped out Atlantica at Burleson, a 217-unit multifamily project located south of Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Developed by Sovereign Properties and designed by Womack + Hampton Architects, the property will offer one-, two-and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor gaming lawn and grilling areas, dog park, cybercafé and a fitness and yoga studio. Atlantica at Burleson is expected to be completed in June 2022.