KWA Construction Tops Out 258-Unit Kilby Apartment Community in Frisco Square

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Kilby, a 258-unit community in Frisco Square, is expected to be complete late this year.

FRISCO, TEXAS — KWA Construction has topped out Kilby, a 258-unit apartment community located within the $600 million Frisco Square mixed-use development north of Dallas. Designed by BGO Architects and developed by Toll Brothers Apartments, the property will offer a clubroom, conference lounge, gaming lounge, two-story fitness center with a yoga deck, pet spa and an outdoor patio with grills surrounding a resort-style pool. Completion is scheduled for late 2020.

