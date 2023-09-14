Thursday, September 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Lyle-Dallas
Full completion of Lyle, a 334-unit apartment community in North Dallas, is slated for late 2024.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

KWA Construction Tops Out 334-Unit Multifamily Project in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has topped out Lyle, a 334-unit multifamily project located in North Dallas. Dallas-based GFF Architects designed the project, and a joint venture between Equity Residential and Toll Brothers is the developer. Lyle will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a pet spa, game room and Zen courtyards, as well as a 475-space parking garage. Completion is slated for November 2024.

You may also like

Core Spaces Opens New 475-Bed Student Housing Community...

Capstone, Boaz Ventures to Break Ground on $60M...

Anthem Development Breaks Ground on 340-Unit Multifamily Project...

Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $21M Loan for Refinancing of Lubbock...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 37,500 SF...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 28,562 SF Industrial Lease...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 120-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Principle Construction Begins Tenant Improvements for Industrial Dry-Cleaning...

Arc Building Partners, Claremont Complete 60,000 SF Supportive...