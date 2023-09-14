KWA Construction Tops Out 334-Unit Multifamily Project in North Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has topped out Lyle, a 334-unit multifamily project located in North Dallas. Dallas-based GFF Architects designed the project, and a joint venture between Equity Residential and Toll Brothers is the developer. Lyle will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a pet spa, game room and Zen courtyards, as well as a 475-space parking garage. Completion is slated for November 2024.