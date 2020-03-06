KWA Construction Tops Out 390-Unit Cooper Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Completion of The Cooper, a 390-unit apartment project in Fort Worth's Medical District, is scheduled for this fall.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has topped out The Cooper, a 390-unit apartment project located in Fort Worth’s Medical District. Designed by architecture firm GFF and developed by Dallas-based Lang Partners, The Cooper will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhomes. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, outdoor grilling area, media center, clubhouse, business center and a coffee bar. Completion is slated for this fall.