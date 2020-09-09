KWA Construction Tops Out Phase II of Senior Living Project in Fort Worth

Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square in Fort Worth, which will consist of 123 seniors housing units for renters aged 62 and above, is expected to be complete in December.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has topped out Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square in Fort Worth. The latest phase will add 123 seniors housing units to the local supply. Designed by JHP Architecture and developed by Columbia Residential, the property will feature a 95,015-square-foot building with units that are reserved for renters aged 62 and older. Amenities will include a catering kitchen, computer center with Wi-Fi, fitness center, central laundry facility and a theater for movie screenings. Completion of Phase II is slated for December.