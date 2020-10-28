REBusinessOnline

KWA Tops Out 358-Unit Phase II of Arlington Commons Apartment Project

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Truman represents Phase II of the $250 million Arlington Commons project.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has topped out The Truman, a 358-unit multifamily project that represents Phase II of the $250 million Arlington Commons project. Designed by JHP Architecture, The Truman will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 598 to 1,715 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling stations, fire pit, game area, fitness center, coworking spaces, e-gaming room and a dog park. Completion of Phase II is scheduled for August 2021. Nehemiah Co. is developing Arlington Commons, which will ultimately consist of 1,300 units that will be delivered over five phases.

