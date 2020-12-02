KWA Tops Out $46M LYN Apartment Project in Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor KWA Construction has topped out LYN, a $46 million apartment project located on 3.4 acres in Irving’s Las Colinas district. Designed by REES Associates and developed by Legacy Partners and HGC Investment Management, LYN will feature 293 units ranging in size from 580-square-foot studio apartments to 1,945-square-foot two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, spa, fitness center, demonstration kitchen, wine grotto, sports lounge, business center, video conferencing facility and a private party suite. Residents will also have access to water taxi services, as well as paddleboards and kayaks, on Lake Carolyn. Completion is slated for October 2021.