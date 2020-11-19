Kwame Building Group to Construct $81M The City District Project in North St. Louis City

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Mixed-Use

The City District will revitalize 10 blocks in the historic O’Fallon Park neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — Kwame Building Group will serve as construction manager for The City District, an $81 million mixed-use project in North St. Louis City. The project will revitalize 10 blocks in the historic O’Fallon Park neighborhood. A series of new construction and redevelopment initiatives will reimagine 610,000 square feet into retail, single-family and multifamily homes, and community greenspace. The project will be built in two phases with completion slated for spring 2025. The O’Fallon neighborhood is home to many large and historical homes, according to Kwame. In Phase II, $1 million will be invested for the rehabilitation of 26 existing homes. Several large, single-family homes will be converted into multi-use rental properties. AMJ Investment Group is the developer and Jackson Design Group is the architect. Other project partners include the City of St. Louis and Alderman John Collins-Muhammad.