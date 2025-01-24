Friday, January 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

Kwenda Collegiate Girls Charter School Signs 44,114 SF Lease in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Kwenda Collegiate Girls Charter School has signed a 44,114-square-foot lease in Brooklyn. The turnkey space is located within the building at 2520 Church Ave. in the Flatbush area and was formerly occupied by St. Gregory The Great Catholic Academy. The school will first serve kindergarten and first grade students, with plans to expand through fifth grade and ultimately through eighth grade. Lindsay Ornstein, Jake Cinti and Kate Whitman of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented the school in the lease negotiations. William O’Brien of M.C. O’Brien Inc. represented the unnamed landlord.

You may also like

Fortune Brands Consolidates US Offices into Deerfield, Illinois...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 88,732 SF Industrial Lease...

Shawmut Design and Construction Tops Out 276-Unit Student...

CP Capital Sells 190-Unit Apartment Complex in Medway,...

AMS Acquisitions Completes 100-Unit, Age-Restricted Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.4M Sale of Southern...

RAM Cos. Buys 46,000 SF Industrial Building in...

Avison Young Arranges 691,275 SF Industrial Lease in...

Five New Tenants Join Atlantic Station Roster in...