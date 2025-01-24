Kwenda Collegiate Girls Charter School Signs 44,114 SF Lease in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — The Kwenda Collegiate Girls Charter School has signed a 44,114-square-foot lease in Brooklyn. The turnkey space is located within the building at 2520 Church Ave. in the Flatbush area and was formerly occupied by St. Gregory The Great Catholic Academy. The school will first serve kindergarten and first grade students, with plans to expand through fifth grade and ultimately through eighth grade. Lindsay Ornstein, Jake Cinti and Kate Whitman of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented the school in the lease negotiations. William O’Brien of M.C. O’Brien Inc. represented the unnamed landlord.