KZ Cos. Breaks Ground on 45,737 SF Ho’omaka Marketplace in Kapolei, Hawaii

Posted on by in Development, Hawaii, Retail, Western

Located in Kapolei, Hawaii, Ho’omaka Marketplace will feature 45,737 square feet of retail space.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII — Irvine, Calif.-based KZ Cos. has broken ground on Ho’omaka Marketplace, a retail development located at the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei.

Longs Drugs, HELE Gas, Chick-fil-A and 7-Eleven will anchor the 45,737-square-foot shopping center. The property will feature units ranging from 954 square feet to 4,008 square feet, plus a 15,000-square-foot anchor pad.

Ho’omaka Marketplace is designed to provide an economic future for native Hawaiians who live in Kapolei, according to KZ Cos. All money generated through the ground lease proceeds will benefit Kapolei Community Development Corp. (KCDC), a nonprofit that serves Hawaiian homestead areas. KCDC will use the proceeds to support facilities, scholarships, education, childcare, emergency services and job creation for native Hawaiian families.

The marketplace is minutes away from University of Hawaii West Oahu, Ka Makana Ali’I and Ho’opili, an 11,750-residence master-planned community. The retail center is also across the street from Ka Makana Alii, a 1.4  million-square-foot regional mall.

The development team includes KZ Cos., KCDC and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Architects Hawaii Limited and Wilson Okamoto are designing the project, which is slated for completion by summer 2023.

