REBusinessOnline

L Brands Reports Holiday Same-Store Sales Growth of 5 Percent

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio, Retail

COLUMBUS, OHIO — L Brands Inc., the parent company of retailers Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, reported that its same-store sales during the holiday period grew 5 percent, compared with a 3 percent drop one year ago. Shoppers purchased more lounge wear, hand soap and candles ahead of the new year. Comparable sales at Bath & Body Works increased 17 percent for the nine-week period that ended Jan. 2. Columbus-based L Brands expects to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 24.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  