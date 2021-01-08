L Brands Reports Holiday Same-Store Sales Growth of 5 Percent

COLUMBUS, OHIO — L Brands Inc., the parent company of retailers Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, reported that its same-store sales during the holiday period grew 5 percent, compared with a 3 percent drop one year ago. Shoppers purchased more lounge wear, hand soap and candles ahead of the new year. Comparable sales at Bath & Body Works increased 17 percent for the nine-week period that ended Jan. 2. Columbus-based L Brands expects to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 24.