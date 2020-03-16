L. Mason Capitani Arranges Sale of 128,829 SF Office Building in Farmington Hills, Michigan

The property is fully leased to Panasonic.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has arranged the sale of a 128,829-square-foot office building in Farmington Hills for an undisclosed price. Built in 2001, the Class A property is located at 37101 Corporate Drive. It is fully leased to Panasonic Automotive Systems. Mason L. Capitani represented the buyer, LREH Michigan LLC. The seller was undisclosed. Capitani’s affiliate company, Liberty Property & Asset Management, will manage the asset.