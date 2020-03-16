REBusinessOnline

L. Mason Capitani Arranges Sale of 128,829 SF Office Building in Farmington Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

The property is fully leased to Panasonic.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has arranged the sale of a 128,829-square-foot office building in Farmington Hills for an undisclosed price. Built in 2001, the Class A property is located at 37101 Corporate Drive. It is fully leased to Panasonic Automotive Systems. Mason L. Capitani represented the buyer, LREH Michigan LLC. The seller was undisclosed. Capitani’s affiliate company, Liberty Property & Asset Management, will manage the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business