L. Mason Capitani Arranges Sale of 60,200 SF Office Building in Farmington Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

Woodcreek Office Center rises two stories.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has arranged the sale of the Woodcreek Office Center in Farmington Hills. Located at 31275 Northwestern Highway, the office building spans 60,200 square feet and rises two stories. Built in 1968, it was approximately 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Mason L. Capitani represented the buyer, LREH Michigan LLC. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.