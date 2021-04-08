REBusinessOnline

L. Mason Capitani Brokers Sale of 110,000 SF Office Building in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

Stoneridge II was recently renovated and was fully leased at the time of sale.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has brokered the sale of Stoneridge II, an office building located at 40950 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills. The sales price and seller were undisclosed. The 110,000-square-foot property was recently renovated and was fully leased at the time of sale. Mason L. Capitani of the brokerage firm represented the buyer, LREH Michigan LLC.

