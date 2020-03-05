REBusinessOnline

L. Mason Capitani Brokers Sale of 36,000 SF Office Building in Troy, Michigan

Summit Centre is fully leased.

TROY, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has brokered the sale of the Summit Centre office building located at 575 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy. The sales price was undisclosed. California-based LREH Michigan LLC purchased the fully leased, 36,000-square-foot asset. Mason L. Capitani brokered the transaction. L. Mason Capitani will continue serving as leasing agent for the property. The company’s management arm, Liberty Property & Asset Management, will assume day-to-day operations of the property.

