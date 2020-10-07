L. Mason Capitani Brokers Sale of 47,833 SF Office Building in Troy, Michigan

The three-story property is located at 1111 W. Long Lake Road.

TROY, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has brokered the sale of a 47,833-square-foot office building located at 1111 W. Long Lake Road in Troy. The sales price was undisclosed. The three-story property includes an underground parking garage. Mason L. Capitani of the real estate firm represented the buyer, California-based LREH LLC. The building has historically remained at or near 100 percent occupancy, according to Capitani.