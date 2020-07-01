L. Mason Capitani Brokers Sale of 70,000 SF Office Building in Troy, Michigan

The multi-tenant building is located at 550 Stephenson Highway.

TROY, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has brokered the sale of a 70,000-square-foot office building located at 550 Stephenson Highway in Troy. The sales price was undisclosed. The multi-tenant property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Mason L. Capitani, a principal with the brokerage firm, represented the buyer, California-based LREH Michigan LLC. L. Mason Capitani will oversee leasing efforts moving forward while the company’s affiliate, Liberty Property & Asset Management, will serve as property manager.