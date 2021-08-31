REBusinessOnline

L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International Brokers Sale of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Canton, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The sale included five buildings totaling 261,241 square feet as well as 10 acres of vacant land.

CANTON, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has brokered the sale of a five-building industrial portfolio in Canton, about 30 miles west of Detroit. The sales price and seller were undisclosed. Vail Holdings LLC purchased the properties, which are located within Haggerty II Corporate Park. The sale also included 10 acres of vacant land. Three of the buildings are leased, while two are vacant and currently being offered for lease. Together, the five buildings total 261,241 square feet. Joseph DePonio III and Jason Capitani of L. Mason Capitani brokered the sale. The duo is also overseeing the marketing of the vacant assets.

