L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International Brokers Sale of Four-Property Office Portfolio in Livonia, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

Pictured is Pembroke Center. LREH Michigan LLC was the buyer for all four assets.

LIVONIA, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has brokered the sale of a portfolio of four office properties in Livonia. The properties include: Johnstowne at 16801 Newburgh Road; Charles Towne at 34441 W. Eight Mile Road; Pembroke Center at 37651-37695 Pembroke Ave.; and James Towne at 37701-37785 Pembroke Ave. The buildings were recently renovated, resulting in an overall vacancy rate of 85 percent. Mason Capitani of the brokerage represented the buyer, LREH Michigan LLC. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International will oversee leasing efforts and the company’s affiliate, Liberty Property & Asset Management, will oversee property management.