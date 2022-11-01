L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International Moves Headquarters in Troy, Michigan

Both L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International and Liberty Property & Asset Management are now headquartered at 1111 W. Long Lake Road in Troy.

TROY, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International has relocated its headquarters from 2301 W. Big Beaver Road to 1111 W. Long Lake Road in Troy. The new headquarters also houses sister company Liberty Property & Asset Management. The two-floor office features open meeting areas, conference rooms, workstations and ample natural light. The space also includes Liberty’s construction and design center, which provides property owners and tenants the opportunity to select and approve plans, specifications and finishes for projects.