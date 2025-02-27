L. Mason Capitani/CORFAC International Negotiates Sale of 70,000 SF Office Building in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — L. Mason Capitani/CORFAC International has negotiated the sale of a 70,000-square-foot office building in Troy for an undisclosed price. The three-story property is located at 950 Stephenson Highway with convenient access to I-75. Amenities include ample parking, onsite property management, day porter service, shared conference rooms, a shared common area kitchen and an auditorium on the first floor. Robert Gojcaj of L. Mason Capitani represented the buyer, which plans to undertake cosmetic improvements.