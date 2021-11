L3 Capital Acquires 10,000 SF Retail Property in Chicago

The asset is fully leased to Vans and Uniform Teeth.

CHICAGO — L3 Capital has acquired 1051 N. Rush, a high-profile retail property in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. The two-level asset spans 10,000 square feet and is fully leased to Vans and Uniform Teeth. Marol Rush was the seller. Keely Polczynski of CBRE brokered the transaction.