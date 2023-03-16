REBusinessOnline

La Caze Development Sells Lake Forest Marketplace in California for $14.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Lake Forest Marketplace in Lake Forest, California, features 111,212 square feet of retail space.

LAKE FOREST, CALIF. — La Caze Development has sold Lake Forest Marketplace, a 111,212-square-foot shopping center located in Lake Forest, for $14.2 million.

Situated on 10 acres, the property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include 99 Cents Only, Guitar Center, Island Pacific, Harbor Freight Tools, Bank of America, Del Taco and Dunkin.

John Redfield of SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Property Group arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller. Jon Davis of SVN represented the buyer, a private investor.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  