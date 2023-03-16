La Caze Development Sells Lake Forest Marketplace in California for $14.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Lake Forest Marketplace in Lake Forest, California, features 111,212 square feet of retail space.

LAKE FOREST, CALIF. — La Caze Development has sold Lake Forest Marketplace, a 111,212-square-foot shopping center located in Lake Forest, for $14.2 million.

Situated on 10 acres, the property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include 99 Cents Only, Guitar Center, Island Pacific, Harbor Freight Tools, Bank of America, Del Taco and Dunkin.

John Redfield of SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Property Group arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller. Jon Davis of SVN represented the buyer, a private investor.