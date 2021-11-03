LA Chargers Unveils Plans for New Team Headquarters, Training Facility in El Segundo

Posted on by in California, Civic, Development, Office, Western

The 14-acre project will include a 145,000-square-foot main building and three fields. Completion is slated for spring 2024.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — The Los Angeles Chargers has reached an agreement with Continental Development Corp. and Mar Ventures Inc. to build its new corporate headquarters and training facility on a 14-acre site in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

Designed by Gensler Sports, the project will be situated less than three miles from the Los Angeles International Airport and seven miles from SoFi Stadium, where the football team plays. The Chargers had been searching for a location for more than four years, according to Dean Spanos, owner and chairman of the board.

Special features within the headquarters will include a rooftop hospitality club, full e-sports gaming and content studios and a 3,100-square-foot media center. The main building will span nearly 145,000 square feet. There will also be three natural grass fields with an artificial turf perimeter that can be taken in from 7,600 square feet of elevated outdoor terrace space. Outdoor amenities will include an additional 3,400-square-foot elevated turf area and a two-lane lap pool for player rehabilitation.

The field area is designed to accommodate bleacher seating for more than 5,000 people. With 348 onsite parking spaces and accommodations available for offsite parking, the Chargers will be able to host public training camp at the complex.

The project is set to go before the city’s planning commission later this month. Completion is slated for spring 2024.