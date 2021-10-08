REBusinessOnline

LA Fitness to Open New Location at Marina Pacifica in Long Beach

Posted on by in California, Leasing Activity, Retail, Western

LA-Fitness-Marina-Pacifica-Long-Beach-CA

LA Fitness will open a 33,987-square-foot gym at Marina Pacific Shopping Center in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — LA Fitness has leased 33,987 square feet of space, which Best Buy formerly occupied at Marina Pacifica Shopping Center in Long Beach. The gym location is scheduled open in early 2022.

Other tenants at the 296,954-square-foot shopping center include AMC, Ralphs, Nordstrom Rack, Barnes & Noble, Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks Coffee and Ulta Beauty.

The landlord, NewMark Merrill Cos., was represented in-house and by Beta Agency, while RealSource Group represented LA Fitness in the deal.

