La Maestra Family Clinic Buys Vacant Retail Center in El Cajon for Community Health Center Conversion

The 22,694-square-foot vacant retail center at 1242-1248 E. Main St. in El Cajon, Calif., will be converted into a community health clinic.

EL CAJON, CALIF. — La Maestra Family Clinic has purchased a multi-tenant retail center located at 1242-1248 E. Main St. in El Cajon. Main Street Trust sold the asset for $6.4 million. The buyer plans to convert the vacant, 22,694-square-foot retail center into a community health center.

Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins of Commercial Asset Advisors represented the seller, while Keith Edwards of Keller Williams Realty Metro represented the buyer in the deal.