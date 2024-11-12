Tuesday, November 12, 2024
La Pecora Bianca to Open 11,300 SF Italian Restaurant in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — La Pecora Bianca Restaurant Group will open an 11,300-square-foot Italian restaurant at 200 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Known as Giulietta, the restaurant will feature 250 indoor seats and an additional 200 seats across an outside dining and bar area. Hospitality advisory firm Friend of Chef represented the operator in the negotiations for the 15-year lease. Irvine Co. Office Properties owns 200 Park Avenue, which is known locally as The Metlife Building. The opening is slated for spring 2026

