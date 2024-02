FORT WORTH — La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries has signed a 15,633-square-foot retail lease in Fort Worth. The freestanding building at 4530 S. Hulen St. is located on the city’s south side and previously housed a Bassett Furniture store. Gretchen Miller and Emilie Paulson of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the tenant.