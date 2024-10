NEW YORK CITY — Labor union SEIU Local 32BJ has signed a 20,778-square-foot office lease at 620 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The space is located on the ground floor of the building, which was originally constructed in 1896. Mark Weiss of Cushman and Wakefield represented the union, which has more than 175,000 members, in the lease negotiations. Daniel Birney represented the landlord, RXR, on an internal basis.