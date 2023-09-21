Thursday, September 21, 2023
LaCoste USA Signs 18,364 SF Office Lease at 136 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — LaCoste USA has signed an 18,364-square-foot office lease at 136 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The French apparel and accessories retailer will occupy the entire penthouse floor of the 17-story, 300,000-square-foot building. Eric Deutsch, Jared Freede and Anthony Manginelli of CBRE, in conjunction with internal agent Freddie Majid, represented Lacoste USA in the lease negotiations. Mac Roos, Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen and Jessica Verdi of Colliers represented the landlord, Williams Equities. The move-in is scheduled for the second quarter of next year.

