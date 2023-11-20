Lactalis Expands Office Lease to 48,000 SF in Chicago

CHICAGO — Lactalis Heritage Dairy has expanded its office lease at 540 W. Madison St. in Chicago’s West Loop by an additional 13,000 square feet. The company, which manufactures and markets brands such as Kraft Natural Cheese, Knudsen, Breakstone’s and Cracker Barrel, now occupies 48,000 square feet at the building. Lactalis Heritage Dairy is part of Lactalis USA, which is under Lactalis Group, the world’s largest dairy company that is headquartered in France. By January 2024, the Chicago office of Lactalis expects to house 230 positions, representing more than 280 percent growth in positions since the office opened in late 2021. Lactalis is working with Savills on the lease agreement and office expansion.