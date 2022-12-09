REBusinessOnline

Läderach Signs 42,282 SF Industrial Lease at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Laderach will use its new facility at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth to distribute chocolate to all retail stores that carry its products in the United States.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Swiss chocolate maker Läderach has signed a 42,282-square-foot industrial lease at AllianceTexas, Hillwood’s 27,000-acre master-planned development in North Fort Worth. Jeff Feste, Fred Ragsdale, Blake Rogers and J.M. Priddy of JLL represented Läderach in the lease negotiations. Reid Goetz and Samuel Rhea represented Hillwood on an internal basis.

