Läderach Signs 42,282 SF Industrial Lease at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Swiss chocolate maker Läderach has signed a 42,282-square-foot industrial lease at AllianceTexas, Hillwood’s 27,000-acre master-planned development in North Fort Worth. Jeff Feste, Fred Ragsdale, Blake Rogers and J.M. Priddy of JLL represented Läderach in the lease negotiations. Reid Goetz and Samuel Rhea represented Hillwood on an internal basis.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.