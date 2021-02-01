REBusinessOnline

Laemmle Theatres Completes Sale-Leaseback of its Pasadena, California Location

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Laemmle-Playhouse-7-Pasadena-CA

Laemmle Playhouse 7 is located at 673 E. Colorado Blvd. in Old Pasadena in the Playhouse District.

PASADENA, CALIF. — Laemmle Theatres, a Los Angeles-based art-house cinema chain, has completed the sale-leaseback of Laemmle Playhouse 7 in Pasadena. Arash Danialifar of Los Angeles-based GD Realty Group acquired the property from Laemmle Theaters. The acquisition price was not released.

The 22,897-square-foot property is located at 673 E. Colorado Blvd. in Old Pasadena in the Playhouse District. The Laemmel Playhouse 7 is available for auditorium rentals for private and public screenings or full-week engagements, and offers feature films, documentaries and shorts for viewing.

Matthew May of May Realty Advisors represented the seller, while Carlos Lopez of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  