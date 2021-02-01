Laemmle Theatres Completes Sale-Leaseback of its Pasadena, California Location

Laemmle Playhouse 7 is located at 673 E. Colorado Blvd. in Old Pasadena in the Playhouse District.

PASADENA, CALIF. — Laemmle Theatres, a Los Angeles-based art-house cinema chain, has completed the sale-leaseback of Laemmle Playhouse 7 in Pasadena. Arash Danialifar of Los Angeles-based GD Realty Group acquired the property from Laemmle Theaters. The acquisition price was not released.

The 22,897-square-foot property is located at 673 E. Colorado Blvd. in Old Pasadena in the Playhouse District. The Laemmel Playhouse 7 is available for auditorium rentals for private and public screenings or full-week engagements, and offers feature films, documentaries and shorts for viewing.

Matthew May of May Realty Advisors represented the seller, while Carlos Lopez of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction.