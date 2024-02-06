Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Queens-Atrium
LaGuardia Community College has been a tenant at Queen’s Atrium for nearly 15 years.
LaGuardia Community College Signs 210,334 SF Office Lease Extension in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — LaGuardia Community College has signed a 10-year, 210,334-square-foot office lease extension in the Long Island City area of Queens. The educational institution will continue to occupy four of the eight floors at Queen’s Atrium, a 425,300-square-foot building located at 30-20 Thomson Ave. that was originally built in 1914,. Ira Schuman of Savills represented LaGuardia Community College in the lease negotiations. Randall Briskin represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.

